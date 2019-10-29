At the A. I. Pokryshkin International Airport of Novosibirsk (Tolmachevo) two passengers were denied flight to Phuket (Thailand)

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Linear Division at the Tolmachevo Airport received a message about the inadequate behavior of two passengers during boarding a plane, which was preparing for a flight to Phuket.

According to available information, the two citizens were in a state of alcoholic intoxication, used obscene language and tried to provoke a conflict with other passengers. The crew of the airliner made a decision to refuse the violators of public order in the flight.

The Police detained the hooligans. In the presence of witnesses, the offenders did not obey lawful requirements of the police. They refused to undergo a medical examination.

In respect of the detained residents of the city of Omsk, protocols on an administrative offense were drawn up, as provided for in part 1 of Article 19.3 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation. Currently, the materials have been submitted to the Obsky City Court of the Novosibirsk Region for making a procedural decision,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

MIL OSI