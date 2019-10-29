Azerbaijan hosts meeting of specialized working group of Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia on cross-border cooperation

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In Baku, a regular meeting of the specialized working group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Azerbaijan Republic and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation was held to coordinate and organize the interaction of the police and internal affairs bodies in the border areas. From the Russian Ministry, the event was attended by Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for International Cooperation, Major General of the Internal Service Petr Popov, Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the North Caucasus Federal District, Colonel-General of Police Sergey Bachurin and chiefs of departments of the MIA of Russia GA for the North Caucasus Federal District. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Major General of Police Seyfulla Azimov.

During the meeting, issues of combating crime and ensuring security measures in the border areas, prospects for further interaction between the ministries of internal affairs of Azerbaijan and Russia in countering extremism and terrorism as well as the most dangerous types of transnational organized crime were discussed. The results of the working group operation in 2019 were summed up. The parties also discussed the timing and procedure for conducting a special border control operation “Border-Barrier”.

The participants exchanged views on the operation of the working group and voiced a number of specific proposals aimed at increasing its effectiveness. Having positively evaluated in general the work done, the parties identified in the general spectrum of anti-criminal measures the segments that required additional efforts, including those aimed at strengthening professional contacts between territorial units of border regions.

The meeting was held in a friendly and constructive atmosphere. The Russian delegation expressed gratitude to the organizers for the high level of the meeting held, for the shown cordiality and hospitality.

Colonel General of Police Sergey Bachurin, Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for the North Caucasus Federal District, handed commemorative medals “For International Cooperation” to representatives of the Azerbaijani police. On his part, the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Major General of the Police Seyfulla Azimov awarded his Russian colleagues.

At the end of the meeting, a protocol and a plan for the Border-Barrier operation were signed.

In addition, during the visit to Azerbaijan, the delegation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia was received by the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Vilayat Eyvazov.

