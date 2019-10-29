Calendar 2020

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Date

Event

7 February 2020

Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting

Press release on the key rateMedium-term forecast(Press release and medium-term forecast to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)

Press conference of the Governor of the Bank of Russia(Press conference to start at 15:00 Moscow time)

17 February 2020

Release of the Monetary Policy Report

20 March 2020

Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting

Press release on the key rate(Press release to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)

24 April 2020

Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting

Press release on the key rateMedium-term forecast(Press release and medium-term forecast to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)

Press conference of the Governor of the Bank of Russia(Press conference to start at 15:00 Moscow time)

6 May 2020

Release of the Monetary Policy Report

19 June 2020

Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting

Press release on the key rate(Press release to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)

24 July 2020

Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting

Press release on the key rateMedium-term forecast(Press release and medium-term forecast to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)

Press conference of the Governor of the Bank of Russia(Press conference to start at 15:00 Moscow time)

3 August 2020

Release of the Monetary Policy Report

18 September 2020

Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting

Press release on the key rate(Press release to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)

23 October 2020

Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting

Press release on the key rateMedium-term forecast(Press release and medium-term forecast to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)

Press conference of the Governor of the Bank of Russia(Press conference to start at 15:00 Moscow time)

2 November 2020

Release of the Monetary Policy Report

18 December 2020

Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting

Press release on the key rate(Press release to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)

MIL OSI