Calendar 2020

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English
Date
Event
7 February 2020
Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting
Press release on the key rateMedium-term forecast(Press release and medium-term forecast to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)
Press conference of the Governor of the Bank of Russia(Press conference to start at 15:00 Moscow time)
17 February 2020
Release of the Monetary Policy Report
20 March 2020
Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting
Press release on the key rate(Press release to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)
24 April 2020
Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting
Press release on the key rateMedium-term forecast(Press release and medium-term forecast to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)
Press conference of the Governor of the Bank of Russia(Press conference to start at 15:00 Moscow time)
6 May 2020
Release of the Monetary Policy Report
19 June 2020
Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting
Press release on the key rate(Press release to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)
24 July 2020
Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting
Press release on the key rateMedium-term forecast(Press release and medium-term forecast to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)
Press conference of the Governor of the Bank of Russia(Press conference to start at 15:00 Moscow time)
3 August 2020
Release of the Monetary Policy Report
18 September 2020
Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting
Press release on the key rate(Press release to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)
23 October 2020
Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting
Press release on the key rateMedium-term forecast(Press release and medium-term forecast to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)
Press conference of the Governor of the Bank of Russia(Press conference to start at 15:00 Moscow time)
2 November 2020
Release of the Monetary Policy Report
18 December 2020
Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meeting
Press release on the key rate(Press release to be published at 13:30 Moscow time)