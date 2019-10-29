Cyber crooks were sentenced to real terms in Yakutia

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

The verdict of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) with respect to two brothers born in 1990 and 1984, earlier convicted by the Yakutsky City Court for committing crimes under part 4 of Article 159.6, part 3 of Article 272, part 2 of Article 273 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation entered into force.

During the operative-search measures conducted in the territory of the republic and in other regions, officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA for the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) identified the members of a criminal group. Somewhat later, they were detained.

It was established that the convicts had used to illegally access banking computer information by neutralizing means of its protection. Through unauthorized withdrawals of cash from ATMs belonging to one of the republican banks installed in Yakutsk, the convicts had stolen more than 21 million rubles.

The Supreme Court of the Republic changed the verdict of the court of first level on suspended punishment, and sentenced the convicts to real imprisonment terms of 6 years 6 months and 5 years 6 months respectively with serving the sentence in a penal colony of general regime. The sentence came into force.

MIL OSI