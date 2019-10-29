Former cashier of commercial bank branch in Kazan was charged with series of robbery attacks on jewelry stores in St. Petersburg

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region charged the woman with five committed crimes under Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to investigators, in the period from May 2011 to February 2013, the former cashier of a Kazan branch of a commercial bank participated in a series of robbery attacks on jewelry stores in St. Petersburg. According to available information, she smashed with a hammer showcases with jewelry. The total material damage amounted to about 20 million rubles.

Officers of the Administration for Criminal Investigation of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Novgorod Region, together with colleagues from the Republic of Tatarstan, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, as a result of operational-search measures, found that the woman lived in a hostel in Veliky Novgorod, and there she was detained. When her documents were checked, she presented the investigators with a passport issued to a different name. The court chose for her a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody.

During the preliminary investigation it was established that the suspect could be also involved in robbery attacks on post offices in the Leningrad Region. In addition, the offender is suspected of stealing, in August 2009, 11 million rubles from the Kazan branch of a commercial bank in which she worked as a cashier. After that, the woman called her mother and said that she was leaving with her family for vacation and didn’t get in touch after that anymore.

Currently, operative and investigative steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

