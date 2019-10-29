Greetings to International Transport and Logistics Forum PRO//Motion.1520

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your forum, which brings together representatives of the transport industry, large logistics and insurance companies, strategic investors and expert communities from many countries, has won international standing and respect as an open and fruitful dialogue on current issues related to the improvement of railways and the transport industry as a whole, the introduction of modern technology and management systems, as well as the training of skilled personnel.

It is highly significant that your traditional meetings are used to discuss new forms of cooperation and coordinate practical proposals and initiatives aimed, in part, at implementing ambitious projects, such as the East-West, North-South and Arctic-Siberia-Asia transport corridors.

I have no doubt that your focus on results and the implementation of innovative and truly breakthrough ideas will help to keep up the success of your forum and the strengthening of its standing in the industry’s calendar.”

The figure 1520 in the name of the forum refers to the 1,520 mm gauge of railways in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Baltic countries, Mongolia and Finland.

