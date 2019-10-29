Igor Zubov held the XXI meeting of the Coordination Council of CSTO Competent Authorities for Combating Drug Trafficking

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In Moscow, under the chairmanship of State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov, the twenty-first meeting of the Coordination Council of the Heads of Competent Authorities for Combating Drug Trafficking (KSOPN) of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states was held.

The participants evaluated positively the results of the work done during the reporting period and emphasized the need for maintaining the existing CSTO anti-drug course.

According to the parties, expansion of drug production and increase in the cultivated area of opium poppy in regions directly bordering the Organization’s member states remain a significant problem in the CSTO area of responsibility.

The meeting has noted an increase in the scale of production and distribution of synthetic drugs of the amphetamine and methamphetamine groups, psychotropic drugs and new dangerous psychoactive substances, a significant part of which comes from Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe.

Council members reaffirmed the need to build-up joint efforts to comprehensively counter the trafficking in drugs.

Representatives of competent authorities of the CSTO member states emphasized the importance of continuous monitoring of the drug situation and the results of law enforcement.

The meeting discussed the results of the “Channel-Center” international anti-drug operation (Alma-Ata, the Republic of Kazakhstan), the “Channel–Caucasian Redoubt” sub-regional anti-drug operation (Yerevan, the Republic of Armenia) and the GROM-2019 tactical and special exercises (Balykchi, the Kyrgyz Republic), their effectiveness was noted.

The event ended with signing a number of documents.

