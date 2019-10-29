In Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District, police seized large shipment of counterfeit alcohol

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In the course of operational and preventive measures aimed at combating illegal trafficking, smuggling of alcohol, alcohol and tobacco products, officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Surgut revealed a fact of unmarked alcohol products storage for further sale. From the warehouse located on the Technologicheskaya street, the police seized more than 23 thousand counterfeit bottles with a total worth of about 4 million rubles. In addition, more than 50,000 rubles in cash, cell phones, 2 cars and notebooks with records were seized.

A criminal case has been instituted against a citizen of one of the CIS countries born in 1991 on the grounds of a crime under part 5 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Production, acquisition, storage, transportation or distribution of goods and products without marking and (or) the application of information provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation”. In addition, the man has been brought to administrative responsibility under part 1.1 of Article 18.8 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation “Violation by a foreign citizen or stateless person of the rules of entry into the Russian Federation or of the regime of stay (residence) in the Russian Federation”.

Also, during special events carried out with the support of an OMON unit by ES&CC officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District – Yugra, almost 29 thousand unmarked bottles of alcoholic beverages subject to compulsory marking with excise stamps with a total value of about 5 million rubles were seized from storage premises located on the Promyshlennaya and Shchepetkin streets.

In relation to the 28-year-old citizen of one of the CIS states, who has a temporary residence permit in the territory of the Russian Federation, a criminal case has been instituted under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Production, acquisition, storage, transportation or distribution of goods and products without marking and (or) the application of information provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation”.

It is worth noting that these offenses are classified as serious, and the sanction of the article provides for a punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 6 years. With respect to the offenders a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of their own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

Currently, in the framework of criminal cases, the necessary investigative actions and operational-search measures aimed at identifying the persons involved in these illegal acts are being carried out.

