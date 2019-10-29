In Krasnoyarsk Territory, suspect of fraud worth 3 million rubles will appear before court

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Norilsk sent to court a criminal case against a man accused of fraud.

Police officers found that in 2018, the offender stole money of one of the banks. Illegal acts were committed by him in the cities of Norilsk and Voronezh. During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the previously convicted 32-year-old man provided bank employees with fake certificates of inheritance, and then withdrew cash and used the money at his own discretion.

During the operational-search measures, the offender was detained, a criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. The sanctions of this article stipulate a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Currently, the investigation of the criminal case is over, its materials have been sent to the Norilsky City Court. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

