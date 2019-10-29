In Kursk Region, citizens helped detain suspect of stealing safe-box with million rubles

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

In the Shchigrovsky District of the Kursk Region, neighbors helped to detain a suspect trying to steal from the house a safe with more than a million rubles.

Three local residents living near the victim’s house heard the neighbor’s dog barking early in the morning and, knowing that the owners of the house were absent, decided to check the territory. In the courtyard of the house, they saw a suspicious young stranger carrying a suitcase out of the house. Two women and a man, as well as two other local residents who heard the scream, taking with them household instruments, surrounded the offender and did not allow him to leave, and then reported the incident to the police.

Law enforcement officers who had arrived at the scene found that the detained 24-year-old citizen with a criminal record had stolen a safe with more than a million rubles from the house. He got Inside the house, breaking the window. Having searched the house, he found a safe, which he hid in a suitcase belonging to the victims. Later, he took with him household appliances belonging to the house owners and tried to disappear from the scene. He did not succeed in doing that thanks to the timely actions of the neighbors.

Currently, the detainee is recognized as a suspect under Article 158 of the Criminal Code “Theft”.

Police officers thanked the citizens for helping to detain the suspect and noted that their active civil stand helped to prevent illegal actions, as well as to preserve the property of the injured citizens.

MIL OSI