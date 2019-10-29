In Sevastopol, police detained offender who had stolen 2 million rubles from bank client

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Criminal Investigation officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Sevastopol as a result of operational-search measures detained a 43-year-old man suspected of theft of 2 million rubles from a bank cell.

It was established that a local resident sold her apartment and, for the safety of the money received from the sale, decided to use the services of a financial institution where she rented a bank cell. Having learned about that, one of the bank employees entered the vault and stole the money.

The offender hid 2 million rubles in a city cemetery under a tombstone of an abandoned grave. He did not have time to spend the money – the police detained him, seized the money and returned it to the owner.

A criminal case has been instituted against the suspect on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The preliminary investigation continues.

