Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei meets the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

29-10-2019

On October 29, 2019 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Martin Tlapa, who arrived in Belarus for a working visit as a head of the Czech business delegation.

The state and prospects for the development of the Belarusian-Czech relations in political, trade and economic spheres, as well as cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations were discussed.

The sides expressed interest in further development of mutually beneficial cooperation and implementation of new joint projects.

