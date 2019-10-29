Murder suspect was delivered to Moscow from Poland

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“A citizen of the Republic of Ukraine Aleksandr Kovalev, accused of committing a resonant contract murder of an entrepreneur in February 2018 in the city of Ryazan, was extradited to Moscow.

It was established that the offender arrived in Russia from the city of Kharkov (Ukraine) and settled in a rented apartment near the businessman’s place of residence. Having studied his daily routine, the resident of Kharkov attacked the businessman and stabbed him several times with a knife at the moment when the man got out of the car near the entrance of his house. The victim died from the wounds received.

The man charged with the murder was declared wanted via Interpol channels and detained in Poland. Today, accompanied by officers of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, he was delivered to the city of Moscow,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

