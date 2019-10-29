Officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia detained a suspect in theft of personal data of clients of financial and credit organizations

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“During a special operation, officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, with the assistance of the security service of PJSC Sberbank, identified and detained the offender suspected of stealing personal data of clients of several financial and credit organizations, including PJSC Sberbank.

According to preliminary data, the man is an employee of LLC “NSV” (National Debt Collection Service). It was established that he lived in Volgograd and acted under the nickname “Anton 2131”.

Currently a criminal case has been initiated against the detainee on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 183 of the RF Criminal Code. He was taken to the police for investigative actions.

The preliminary criminal investigation is ongoing,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

