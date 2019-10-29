Police in Omsk rescued three children from burning house

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Officers of the traffic police of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Omsk, Junior Lieutenant of Police Sergey Rabotnev and Lieutenant of Police Konstantin Anisimov saved three young children from a burning house.

Police officers, while on a patrol route, heard cracking sounds in the area of the 5th Kirovskaya Street and saw smoke above one of the private households. They immediately reported the fire to emergency services and headed to the scene.

The owners of the house informed the police that their daughters born in 2010, 2013, 2019 were in the house. Sergey Rabotnev and Konstantin Anisimov went into the room, the roof of which was engulfed by fire, and carried the girls outside, after which they put the children into their patrol car.

A firefighter crew arrived and liquidated the fire.

Thanks to the competent and decisive actions of Junior Lieutenant of Police Sergey Rabotnev and Lieutenant of Police Konstantin Anisimov, nothing threatens the life and health of children,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

MIL OSI