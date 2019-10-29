Power of Siberia pipeline filled up with gas

Source: Gazprom

Background

Power of Siberia is the largest gas transmission system in Russia’s East. The trunkline will transport gas from the Irkutsk and Yakutia gas production centers to consumers in Russia’s Far East and China.

Start-up and commissioning operations are now undergoing at the core facilities of the Chayandinskoye field, and drilling of gas production wells is progressing ahead of schedule. Production drilling is in full swing at the Irkutsk Region-based Kovyktinskoye field, which will start feeding gas into Power of Siberia in early 2023.

On May 21, 2014, Gazprom and CNPC signed the 30-year Sales and Purchase Agreement for Russian gas to be supplied via the eastern route (Power of Siberia gas pipeline). The document provides for gas deliveries to China in the amount of 38 billion cubic meters per year.

