President of the Republic of Poland / News / Presidential couple starts visit to the Netherlands

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands welcomed Polish President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda at the court of the royal castle in The Hague on Tuesday.

During the official visit to the Netherlands President Duda and the King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands will attend anniversary observations in Breda’s Polish Honorary Military Cemetery, where they will also lay flowers on the grave of General Stanislaw Maczek, commander of the First Polish Armoured Division which liberated Breda from the Germans in 1944.

Commenting on the visit, presidential aide Krzysztof Szczerski said the visit came at a special time in Polish-Dutch relations, as this year marks both the centenary of diplomatic relations between both countries and the Breda liberation anniversary.

On Wednesday, Duda will meet the Netherland’s PM Mark Rutte at a working breakfast to discuss bilateral ties, economic cooperation, EU affairs, security and Brexit. Duda will also speak with the heads of the Dutch parliament’s two houses, later in the day the presidential couple will meet representatives of Holland’s Polish community.

In Holland, Duda is also scheduled to meet with representatives of international institutions, including the president of the International Criminal Court in The Hague and the director general of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

As part of the two-day trip, the president will visit the city of Rotterdam in order to sign a letter of intent between the city’s seaport and the Polish ports of Szczecin and Swinoujscie. (PAP)

