Schedule of the Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meetings in 2020 updated (29.10.2019)

Schedule of the Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ monetary policy meetings in 2020 updated

The Bank of Russia has updated the calendar of key monetary policy events for 2020. Meetings of the Bank of Russia Board of Directors are to be held on the following days:

7 February 2020

20 March 2020

24 April 2020

19 June 2020

24 July 2020

18 September 2020

23 October 2020

18 December 2020

The pivotal meetings of the Bank of Russia Board of Directors will be held on 7 February, 24 April, 24 July and 23 October. Following these meetings, the Bank of Russia Governor will hold a press conference. The key rate press release will include a table with an updated medium-term forecast.

Press releases on the Board of Directors’ monetary policy decisions are to be published at 13:30 Moscow time.

The updated schedule will allow the Bank of Russia Board of Directors:

to consider a more complete set of statistical data at the pivotal meetings in the follow-up to which the macroeconomic forecast will be updated;

to time the release of the Monetary Policy Guidelines to coincide with the pivotal meeting of the Bank of Russia Board of Directors in October 2020.

29 October 2019

