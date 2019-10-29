Talks with President of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The presidents discussed prospects of further consolidating Russia-Cuba strategic partnership in different spheres as well as topical issues on the international agenda.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, friends,

I am really delighted to see you in Moscow again. Last year you were here on an official visit, but this is the first time you are here in your present capacity. I would like to congratulate you on being elected President.

Seeing that the history of Cuban-Russian relations is so well known there is no need to go into any details.

I would like to note though that this time your visit is that of an extended one: you have already been to several places. I hope all this was not only interesting but beneficial as well.

Our permanent contacts continue at the highest level as well as at a high level. We are actively cooperating and supporting one another on the international arena. Russia has always had a particularly good understanding for Cuba’s independent stand and sovereign policy.

I am pleased to note that last year we saw our trade start to grow, by 33 percent. Obviously, taking into consideration the conditions which Cuba finds itself in it is far from easy to solve various economic and social issues but on the whole you are coping with them well.

We are delighted to point out the further consolidation of Cuban statehood.

Wonderful to see you here in Moscow.

To be continued.

MIL OSI