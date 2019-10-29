Tariel Oniani was extradited from Russia

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Tariel Oniani (Mulukhov), born in 1958, was extradited from Russia to Spain. He is wanted by Spanish law enforcement authorities on suspicion of involvement in criminal activity.

In 2009, Tariel Oniani (known as Taro) was detained for kidnapping and extortion. He was sentenced by court to 10 years of imprisonment in a strict regime penal colony. In August last year, based on materials prepared by operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, a decision was taken, regarding the prisoner, on the undesirability of his stay in the Russian Federation, and it was announced to him.

Tariel Oniani was wanted by Interpol at the request of the Kingdom of Spain to prosecute him for involvement in a criminal organization operating in the territory of that state. According to foreign colleagues, members of the group are accused of stealing objects of art and extortion. The convict’s extradition to the Kingdom of Spain was hindered by his Russian citizenship. Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation in collaboration with competent authorities found that the Russian citizenship had been obtained in violation of the law. After that, the suspect was deprived of the citizenship of the Russian Federation in accordance with the procedure prescribed.

In April of this year, after the expiration of the sentence term, Tariel Oniani was detained by police in the Orenburg Region on the basis of an international notice of search and arrest.

Today he was delivered to the Sheremetyevo International Airport named after A.S. Pushkin and handed over to representatives of the Spanish law enforcement authorities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.

MIL OSI