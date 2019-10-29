Tomsk police officers exposed and detained a robber who had raided shops in cowboy neckerchief

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

“Within several days in the city of Tomsk two robberies of retail outlets were committed. The attacker, whose face was hidden under a bandage, used to enter the premises and, threatening employees with an object similar to a gun, stole money.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Oktyabrsky District has initiated criminal cases on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Officers of the juvenile unit in one of the city dormitories detained a 15-year-old first-year student of a technical school on suspicion of having committed those crimes. The minor admitted his deed and voluntarily handed out the things he had been wearing at the time of committing the unlawful acts. The court selected for him a preventive measure in the form of recognizance of not leaving the place,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

