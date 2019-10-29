Vladimir Kolokoltsev and Maria Okhisalo discussed pressing issues of law enforcement cooperation

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today in Moscow, a meeting was held between the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, and the Minister of the Interior of the Republic of Finland, Maria Okhisalo.

The Russian Minister of Internal Affairs noted the high level of Russian-Finnish law enforcement interaction, which was based on partnership trust and had positive dynamics.

Currently, global migration processes have reached unprecedented proportions, which significantly increases the importance of their regulation on the international and national levels. The Russian Federation traditionally occupies a leading position in the world in the reception of foreign citizens and has accumulated unique experience. According to Vladimir Kolokoltsev, the updated Concept of state migration policy became a strategic document that determined the policy in this area for the long-term perspective. Its fundamental goal includes, inter alia, the socio-economic and demographic development of the country, improvement of the population’s quality of life and ensuring the security of the state.

“The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia has a coordinating role in the field of migration in general and in the prevention and suppression of illegal migration in particular. The implementation effectiveness of the powers granted is ensured by interagency cooperation and, most importantly, by international cooperation,” the Minister emphasized.

There are sufficient legal and organizational foundations for a successful dialog in this area. In addition, pursuant to previous agreements, a new Russian-Finnish working group in the field of migration was formed, the first meeting of which was held in September this year.

The parties expressed interest in strengthening the cooperation in combating IT-crimes and agreed on the need to concentrate joint efforts on identifying individuals who hide and legalize criminal proceeds in the cyberspace.

The meeting participants substantively discussed issues of cross-border cooperation and reiterated their interest in continuing direct contacts between the border territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Central Criminal Police of Finland, which allowed to significantly increase the level of interaction.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev informed his colleague that the “electronic visa” project had been launched in Russia in 2017, within the framework of which from October 1 of this year, citizens of Finland and a number of other countries enjoyed simplified entry to Russia through border points in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, subject to a number of conditions.

The Ministers reviewed aspects of the work of the Group of Personal Representatives of the Heads of Government of the Baltic Sea Region. In particular, in order to develop its initiatives to combat cross-border drug trafficking, on September 25, 2019, the first meeting of the working group in the interstate format “Finland – Norway – Russia” was held in Murmansk.

The Russian Minister dwelt in detail on joint activities in the anti-drug field and handed over to the foreign colleagues a list of psychoactive substances for which state control measures were established in the period from 2017 to 2019.

“Establishment of trusting interdepartmental ties and the readiness of the law enforcement agencies of our countries for practical interaction is one of the necessary conditions for combating international crime,” Vladimir Kolokoltsev said at the end of the event and expressed confidence that the Russian-Finnish cooperation would continue developing in a positive and constructive manner.

MIL OSI