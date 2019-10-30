Bank of Russia Board of Directors decides on inclusion of securities in Bank of Russia Lombard List (30.10.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Board of Directors decides on inclusion of securities in Bank of Russia Lombard List

According to the Bank of Russia Board of Directors’ decision, the following securities have been included in the Bank of Russia Lombard List:

government bonds of the Belgorod Region with Issue State Registration Number RU34012BEL0;

exchange-traded bonds of Joint-stock Company Russian Post with Issue Identification Numbers 4B02-06-00005-T-001P and 4B02-08-00005-T-001P;

exchange-traded bonds of Joint-stock Company Mineral and Chemical Company EuroChem with Issue Identification Number 4B02-06-31153-H-001P;

exchange-traded bonds of Joint-stock Company Transmashholding with Issue Identification Number 4B02-03-35992-H-001P.

30 October 2019

