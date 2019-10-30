Businessman accused of illegal trafficking in alcohol will appear before court in St. Petersburg

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Investigation into the criminal case against a businessman from whom the police had seized 24 tons of counterfeit alcohol worth about 6 million rubles was completed.

The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region completed the investigation into the criminal case against a 52-year-old local resident. He is accused of committing a crime under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the offender, being the commercial director of a company engaged in the wholesale and retail sales of food products and alcohol products, had been illegally selling counterfeit alcohol.

Thus, the defendant rented a land plot and non-residential premises located on the highway of Shosse Revolutsii of the Krasnogvardeisky Dstrict for illegal storage of unmarked alcoholic products, which he purchased with fake excise stamps for further resale with a maximum benefit. It should be noted, that he knew from the start that the products were illegal.

As a result of operative actions, police officers in the territories he rented, seized from illegal trafficking 24 tons of alcoholic beverages (vodka, cognac) with a total estimated value of about 6 million rubles.

Currently, the criminal case has been sent to the Krasnogvardeysky District Court for consideration on the merits. With respect to the defendant a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a subscription of his own recognizance and appropriate behavior.

The sanctions of this article stipulate a term of up to 6 years in prison.

MIL OSI