Officers of MIA of Russia educational organizations visited M. Esbulatov Almaty Academy of MIA of Republic of Kazakhstan

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

During the visit, the delegation took part in the International Scientific and Practical Conference “Problems of combating acts of terrorism: domestic and foreign experience”, which took place on October 25, 2019. The following representatives of educational organizations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia joined and actively participated in it: Chief of the Department of Criminal Law and Criminology of the Rostov Law Institute of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Doctor of Law, associate professor, Colonel of Police Yevgeny Bezruchko, assistant to the chief of the St. Petersburg University of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for international cooperation Ph.D., Associate Professor, Colonel of Police Sergey Moiseev.

The scientific and practical conference was devoted to a wide range of issues related to the problems of combating terrorist crimes and their prevention.

The plenary session was opened by the deputy head of the Almaty Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan named after M. Esbulatov, Doctor of Law, professor, Colonel of Police Zhanat Dilbarkhanova. She noted that the problems of counteracting acts of terrorism in many countries had similar features and were due to uniform reasons supplemented with inherent features of each state. Current trends in countering the terrorist crimes in some countries can be rethought and serve for active development of the fight against terrorism in other states.

Among active participants of the conference there were: Acting Head of the Institute of Postgraduate and Further Education of the Almaty Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan named after M. Esbulatov, Candidate of Law, Police Colonel Dmitry Yeremeyev, Head of the Center for Training Specialists in Antiterrorism of the Institute of Postgraduate and Further Education of the Almaty Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan named after M. Esbulatov, Candidate of Law, Police Colonel Galymzhan Esbolaev, Head of the Interdepartmental Training Center for Combating Drug Trafficking of the Almaty Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan named after M. Yesbulatov, Candidate of Law, Police Colonel Gulmira Zhunisova, Professor of the Department of Legal Disciplines of the Kazakh Academy of Labor and Social Relations, Gaukhar Rustemova, as well as the faculty of the Almaty Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan named after M. Yesbulatov and the Academy of National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the scientific event, its participants considered a wide range of issues related to the problems of combating acts of terrorism, with account of the national legislation and foreign experience. Participation in the conference of representatives of educational organizations of the MIA of Russia and the MIA of the Republic of Kazakhstan made it possible to ensure the versatility of research and interesting discussions.

MIL OSI