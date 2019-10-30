On October 31, the President will make working trip to Kaliningrad Region

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In Svetlogorsk, Vladimir Putin will chair an expanded meeting of the State Council Presidium on the regions’ healthcare tasks.

The President will also hold a meeting with members of the public.

Later that day, Vladimir Putin, who is also the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces, will tour the Yantar Shipyard, where he will be shown the corvette Gremyashchy, which was floated out in 2017 and is now completing contractor sea trials.

