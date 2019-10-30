Police detained suspect in illegal sale of synthetic drugs in Moscow Region

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Officers of the Sub-division for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Klin, together with colleagues from the 1st battalion of the 1st regiment of the traffic police (northern) of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, as a result of operational-search measures at a gas station in the village of Lavrovo, detained a 36-year-old resident of Perm suspected of illegal sale of drugs.

During the search of a man’s vehicle, police officers found and seized 12 packages of a light colored substance. The investigation based on the results of chemical analysis established that the seized substance was methyephedrone with a total weight of more than 10 kilograms.

On this fact the investigators initiated a criminal case on the grounds of the crime stipulated by Art.30 and Art.228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for the defendant.

