President of the Republic of Poland / News / President, Dutch PM discuss EU budget and Brexit

The future budget of the European Union, Brexit and combating climate change were among the topics to be discussed by President Andrzej Duda and the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, in The Hague, Netherlands, on Wednesday.

Commenting on Polish-Dutch economic relations, Andrzej Duda said that the Dutch investments “are enormous” and he hoped that Polish investments in the Netherlands would grow.

“We will certainly discuss our common economic market, issues related to the freedom to provide services and employment, and problems regarding Brexit, which currently concern us all,” the president said.

Andrzej Duda said that Wednesday’s talks will also concern the EU budget and its funds directed for the Cohesion Policy and Common Agricultural Policy, as well as new opportunities for improving the conditions of climate protection, and the issue of quality of goods on the European market.

Duda also referred to the commemorations at which he, along with the King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, in Breda, on Tuesday, paid homage to General Stanislaw Maczek and his soldiers on the 75th anniversary of the 1944 liberation of the Dutch city of Breda by Polish allied forces. He thanked all Dutch authorities, central and local, for celebrating the military effort of Poles “in such a beautiful way.”

