Russian gas imports further growing in Hungary

October 30, 2019, 21:35

Demand is already 22 per cent more than 2018 total supplies.

Activities to develop Hungary’s gas transmission system are underway.

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, took place today in Budapest, Hungary.

The parties discussed the current status and the prospects of their cooperation in the energy sector. A special focus was put on Hungary’s increasing demand for Russian gas. In 2019, Gazprom exported an estimated 9.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Hungary from the year’s beginning through October 29, and that is already a 22 per cent increase compared with the total gas supplies to Hungary recorded in 2018.

It was pointed out at the meeting that activities aimed at the gas transmission system development are being implemented in Hungary as provided for by the roadmap earlier signed by the parties.

Alexey Miller, as part of the Russian delegation, also took part in the meeting between Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary.

Background

In 2018, Gazprom supplied to Hungary 7.6 billion cubic meters of gas, an increase of 9.3 per cent (7 billion cubic meters) from 2017.

In 2017, Alexey Miller and Peter Szijjarto signed a roadmap to implement a number of measures aimed at developing Hungary’s gas transmission system.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

