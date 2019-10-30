Visit to N.N.Alexandrov National Cancer Center

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

30 October 2019

Belarusian health workers need to be provided with modern medical equipment, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he visited the N.N.Alexandrov National Cancer Center of Belarus on 30 October.

“The main thing is to provide doctors with modern medical equipment. It is vital for our doctors to have the most advanced medical equipment, the same as in Germany, Israel and so on,” said Aleksandr Lukashenko. “There will be no excuses if some expensive equipment will stay idle somewhere next year,” he said.

The president added that he is not particularly concerned about the fact that Belarusian heath workers would migrate to other countries. “Take a look at how many specialists come to our clinics and not only from Israel. A lot of American doctors come here too, especially those specializing in cardiovascular diseases,” he said.

According to Healthcare Minister Vladimir Karanik, the number of doctors is on the rise in Belarus. Therefore, the issue with the lack of specialists in the national healthcare system will be addressed in the coming years. “As for salaries, the trend has been reserved. I think we will have enough medical personnel in the country,” he said. The minister recalled the national pay rise program for medical workers.

“We are neither rich nor poor. We will, of course, stick to this line, and salaries for our doctors will double by 2025,” the head of state said. In his opinion, the availability of modern equipment is the most important thing. “We need our doctors to be equipped the same way their foreign counterparts are,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The president was briefed on the development of the healthcare system in Belarus and the development prospects for the N.N.Alexandrov National Cancer Center of Belarus. According to the minister, the country has managed to reduce the mortality rate, which testifies to the effectiveness of the national healthcare system. At the same time, the authorities are concerned about the decline in the birth rate, which, in their opinion, is caused by the demographic crisis and a changed mentality: women began to give birth later.

Aleksandr Lukashenko was interested in the results of the measures taken to support large families. “We are afraid to scare this trend away, but it is positive. The number of large families is increasing significantly,” said Vladimir Karanik.

The head of state also drew attention to the need to reduce child mortality and promote maternal health. “The death of a mother is an extraordinary circumstance. This should not happen in our country. It is an absolute priority,” he stressed.

MIL OSI