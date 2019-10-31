Bank of Russia increases requirements for minimum credit ratings to create Register and List of Refinancing Eligible Entities (30.10.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia increases requirements for minimum credit ratings to create Register and List of Refinancing Eligible Entities

Taking into account that the liquidity surplus will remain in the medium term and that credit institutions possess sufficient amounts of collateral, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors has decided to raise the requirements for minimum credit ratings of institutions included in the Register1 and those of constituent territories of the Russian Federation and municipalities put on the List of Entities2, for the purpose of standard liquidity-providing operations.

Beginning from 1 January 2020, institutions included in the Register and constituent territories of the Russian Federation and municipalities put on the List of Entities should have the minimum credit rating of А+(RU) / ruA+ assigned by the credit rating agencies ACRA JSC / JSC Expert RA.

1 The Register of legal entities undertaking obligations under loan agreements pursuant to which claims are included in the loan collateral pool without the Bank of Russia’s check of accounting (financial) statements or other information on such entities.

2 The List of constituent territories of the Russian Federation and municipalities that may be entities having obligations under loan agreements pursuant to which claims may be included in the Bank of Russia’s loan collateral pool.

30 October 2019

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI