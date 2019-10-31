Belarus president makes new appointments in Investigation Committee

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

31 October 2019

On 31 October, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed decrees to make new appointments in regional departments of the Investigation Committee and in Minsk.

The documents are aimed at improving the personnel potential of investigation bodies and implementing anti-corruption strategies in the country.

Major General of Justice Dmitry Konoplyanik has been appointed head of the Brest Oblast department of the Investigation Committee. Until now, he worked as head of the Minsk department of the Investigation Committee.

The Minsk department will be led by Major General of Justice Sergei Pasko who was relieved of the post of head of Gomel Oblast department of the Investigation Committee. Sergei Pasko will be replaced by Colonel of Justice Sergei Udovikov.

Changes were also made in other departments of the Investigation Committee. The Vitebsk Oblast department will be led by Major General of Justice Pavel Ignatov who previously worked as head of the Minsk Oblast department of the Investigation Committee.

Major General of Justice Andrei Lis will become head of the Minsk Oblast department of the Investigation Committee. Until now, he worked as head of the Mogilev Oblast department.

Major General of Justice Vladimir Shalukhin was appointed head of the Mogilev Oblast department of the Investigation Committee. Previously he worked as head of the Vitebsk Oblast department.

MIL OSI