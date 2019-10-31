Government eurobond valuation by Pricing Centre of National Settlement Depository recognised as satisfactory (28.10.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Government eurobond valuation by Pricing Centre of National Settlement Depository recognised as satisfactory

On 24 October 2019, the Bank of Russia recognised as satisfactory the valuation of RF government eurobonds by the Pricing Centre of the Non-bank Credit Institution Joint-stock Company National Settlement Depository (hereinafter, NSD Pricing Centre) in accordance with the Method for RF Government Eurobond Valuation approved by Order No. 125 of the Non-bank Credit Institution Joint-stock Company National Settlement Depository, dated 27 June 2019.

In its decision-making, the Bank of Russia was guided by the criteria set forth in Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-06-51/15, dated 29 March 2016, ‘On Quality Assessment of Pricing Centre Operations’ and the analysis of features listed in the Bank of Russia information notice of 14 December 2017 on recognising the valuation of ruble bonds by the NSD Pricing Centre as satisfactory.

28 October 2019

