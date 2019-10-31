Greetings to Argentina president-elect Alberto Fernandez

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

31 October 2019

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to Alberto Fernandez who was elected president of Argentina.

“I am convinced that your rich experience and professionalism will help ensure a high level of economic and political development of Argentina, will help expand the authority of the country on the international arena,” the message of greetings reads.

According to the head of state, in spite of the geographical distance Belarus-Argentina friendly ties are increasingly vibrant. “We are prepared to fully utilize the existing potential in the economy, trade, politics, science and technology, culture and other fields,” the President stressed.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Alberto Fernandez strong health and every success in his responsible work. He also wished Argentinian people peace and prosperity.

