Meeting of State Council Presidium on healthcare in Russian regions

Opening remarks at expanded meeting of State Council Presidium

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

Today, we have gathered in an expanded format: the governors of the majority of Russian regions are present here. Our task is to analyse the record of the regions in healthcare.

I know that you arrived here in advance and discussed these issues with the heads of the federal government bodies and the expert community. I also had the pleasure of meeting with a number of specialists who deal with these issues on behalf of public organisations and work in primary healthcare.

At the beginning of our meeting, I would like to say, and this is fair, that much has been achieved in the field of healthcare over the past few years. Steady growth of life expectancy is a very important indicator that shows positive changes in our healthcare system. Thus, in 2014, it was 70.9 years and in August of this year, it was 73.6 years. The World Health Organisation has confirmed these figures and the growth rates.

Of course, this is a result of strenuous efforts, productive work of doctors, medical organisations, scientists and talented teams in many regions. They have made an enormous contribution to the development of high technology and specialised medical assistance, and to the resolution of very complicated tasks in maternal and child health.

