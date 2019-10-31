Visit to International Judo Federation headquarters

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

After talks with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban Orban ViktorPrime Minister of Hungary , Vladimir Putin visited the headquarters of the International Judo Federation in Budapest. In 2008, the President of Russia received the title of the International Judo Federation’s honorary President.

The Russian leader toured the current premises of the Federation. Earlier, its governing bodies were based in Brussels and Lausanne. After that, Vladimir Putin, President of the International Judo Federation Marius Vizer and the Federation’s honorary Vice-President Sandor Csanyi had an informal conversation over tea.

