Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

Today in Moscow, a meeting was held between the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, and General Secretary of Interpol Jürgen Stock.

The Minister assessed positively the results of the interaction between the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs and the International Criminal Police Organization and emphasized the importance of collective efforts to counter global challenges and threats. “About 140 thousand different requests annually pass through the Russian Bureau of Interpol,” said Vladimir Kolokoltsev.

The parties have agreed that cooperation of law enforcement agencies of all interested states is an important condition for countering the international crime. Russian police are active participants in anti-terrorism projects: “Foreign terrorist fighters”, “Kalkan” and “Nexus”. In addition, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs is contributing to the fight against transnational organized crime, including through the Millennium project.

The head of the Department drew attention to the use by the Russian side of the capabilities of the International Criminal Police Organization in the search for wanted persons: “Last year alone, over 70 defendants were extradited to Russia, more than 20 people wanted by our foreign partners were extradited abroad. Among them – leaders and active members of organized criminal groups, terrorist organizations, drug dealers.”

In the opinion of Vladimir Kolokoltsev, the uniqueness of Interpol lies in the fact that it is beyond politics. Unconditional observance of this principle enshrined in the charter is the key to the success of the organization.

At the end of the meeting, the MIA of Russian Chief thanked Jürgen Stock for supporting the initiative launching a humanitarian project to perpetuate the memory of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. It was put forward by the Russian representative in the Interpol Executive Committee on the example of the feat of the Hero of Russia Magomed Nurbagandov.

