Vladimir Putin inspects corvette Gremyashchy

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President boarded the vessel, inspected the interior, the equipment and the weapons systems. The commander of the Gremyashchy, Captain 2nd Rank Roman Dovgailov, described the peculiarities of navigating the new vessel.

The Gremyashchy is the flagship of Project 20385, laid down on February 1, 2012 and floated out in June 2017. The corvettes in this project were developed by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau, and are designed to detect and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships, to ensure landing and to solve a variety of tasks in the short-sea zone. The corvette Gremyashchy will be the first in the Pacific Fleet to carry Kalibr missiles. The vessel will be commissioned on December 25, 2019; it is currently 94.5 percent complete. On November 5, the ship is scheduled to sale to the Northern Fleet training seas to complete state trials in December.

The Yantar Shipyard was founded on July 8, 1945. It specialises in small- and medium-tonnage vessels for military and civilian purposes, as well as in ship repair work. Over the 70 years, about 160 warships and some 500 civilian vessels have been built at the shipyard.

