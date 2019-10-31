Working meeting with Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Governor reported that last year the population of Kaliningrad Region exceeded one million; in particular, this year the region has seen a migration gain of almost 9,000 people over eight months, which is 30 percent higher than last year. Additional measures are in effect to boost the birth rate. At least one school is built every year, and 20 kindergartens will be added in 2019–2021.

The general financing of the regional healthcare system grew from 12.2 billion rubles in 2017 to 20.2 billion this year. In 2016, the region spent a little more than 350 million rubles on medicines, compared with 825 million this year and the expected sum of one billion rubles next year. A cancer centre is under construction in line with the President’s instructions. Mr Alikhanov also described how the region was overcoming the shortage of medical personnel.

Vladimir Putin and Anton Alikhanov also discussed the implementation of the President’s other instructions. The construction of the Northern Bypass around Kaliningrad is nearing completion. The design documentation is being updated in order to continue the construction of the Primorye Ring Road, of which the Northern Bypass is part.

