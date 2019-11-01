Aleksandr Gorovoy summed up All-Russian meeting-seminar with deputy chiefs of police of MIA of Russia territorial bodies

Source: Russian Federation Ministry of Internal Affairs in English

On the basis of the All-Russian Institute for Advanced Studies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, the First Deputy-Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy summed up the results of the All-Russian meeting-seminar with deputy chiefs of police (for maintaining public order) of the MIA of Russia territorial bodies.

Aleksandr Gorovoy noted that the police at a proper level ensured the effectiveness of work in all areas of service activity and noted the personal contribution of each employee to solving professional problems.

Separately, the First Deputy Minister touched upon the specifics of the Moscow garrison and the work of the St. Petersburg police, emphasizing the importance of analyzing the operational situation for a timely high-quality response.

The seminar was attended by deputy chiefs of police (for maintaining public order) of the MIA of Russia territorial bodies of the regional level, Transport Police administrations in Federal Districts, MIA of Russia Linear Administrations on Transport for the East Siberian and Trans-Baikal districts and representatives of units of the Central Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

For four days, the meeting participants discussed current aspects of service activities, shared their views on ensuring the protection of law and order and public safety.

