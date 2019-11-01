Bank of Russia analytical commentaries in November: publication schedule (01.11.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English
Bank of Russia analytical commentaries in November: publication schedule
The Bank of Russia intends to publish the following regular materials on its website in November 2019:
No.
Publication
Publication date
1
Financial Market Risks Review, information and analytical commentary
07.11.2019
2
Banking Sector Liquidity and Financial Markets, information and analytical commentary
08.11.2019
3
Consumer Price Indices, information bulletin
13.11.2019
4
Consumer Price Dynamics, information and analytical commentary
14.11.2019
5
Assessment of Underlying Inflation
15.11.2019
6
News Index of Business Activity
20.11.2019
7
Russian Banking Sector Developments, information and analytical commentary
21.11.2019
8
Economy, information and analytical commentary
29.11.2019
01 November 2019
