Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus O.Kravchenko visits Washington

01-11-2019

On October 29 — November 1, 2019 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, visits Washington, DC.

The central element of the visit’s program was the next round of Belarusian-American dialogue on human rights. The American delegation for the dialogue included the Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, Robert Destro, as well as representatives of the Department of State and government agencies.

During the visit, Oleg Kravchenko met with the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Philip Reeker, and the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Europe and Eurasia of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, Bill Keating. The parties discussed development of the Belarusian-American cooperation and regional situation.

Prospects for bilateral cooperation were discussed during the meeting of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus with the Chairman of the U.S. Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad, Paul Packer.

Ways of development of cooperation in trade and investment were discussed with the president of the American-Central European Business Association, Eric Stewart.

Meetings were also held with representatives of analytical community.

On November 1 Oleg Kravchenko is scheduled to meet with the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, George Kent.

