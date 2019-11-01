Greetings on Bailiffs’ Day

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your professional holiday was established 10 years ago to mark the Russian bailiff institution’s significant contribution to improving the justice system in Russia and protecting people’s constitutional rights and freedoms.

I would like to note that the importance of tasks the Federal Bailiff Service faces imposes special responsibility on you and requires exceptional skills and commitment.

Of course, it is good that you do not stop at fulfilling your professional responsibilities but also focus on implementing important social, patriotic and creative projects and initiatives, as well as help to form a legal culture in our society.

I believe that you will continue to act efficiently and promptly relying on the labour traditions of the veterans and learn advanced technologies and approaches.

The adoption of the new Federal Law defining the Service’s high status will further strengthen the personnel and improve the quality of your work.”

