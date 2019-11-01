Greetings to participants and guests of the U23 European Judo Championships in Izhevsk

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Today, the strongest young judo athletes from various countries have gathered in Izhevsk. These prestigious and broadly representative competitions always cause great interest among professionals and numerous fans. After all, the image of future national and world sport is formed at junior-league level. The participants in the current championships will soon have to defend the honour of their countries while serving on the main national teams.

I am confident that the guests of the competitions will watch thrilling and tense bouts and uncompromising clashes of personalities. And, of course, they will witness moments of joy and triumph among the winners. I would like to single out the highly professional and creative work of coaches and mentors of the young fighters who lavish their rich experience and knowledge on their charges and help them achieve success.”

