Ambassador of Belarus S.Terentiev visits Sudan

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

2019-11-04

November 3, 2019 in the framework of the working visit to Khartoum, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt and to the Republic of Sudan non-resident, Sergei Terentiev, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sudan, Asmaa Mohamed Abdallah.

During the meeting, the Ambassador of Belarus presented to the Sudanese Foreign Minister the copies of his Credentials. The Sides discussed a range of issues of the Belarusian-Sudanese cooperation in the political, trade, economic, humanitarian and other fields, as well as certain issues of the regional and international agenda. During the negotiations a high level of Belarusian-Sudanese cooperation and readiness to expand it were confirmed.

S.Terentiev also held a meeting with the Minister of Energy and Minerals of Sudan, Adil Ali Ibrahim, during which the Sides discussed issues of the bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, the work of the Belarusian-Sudanese Joint Commission for Cooperation and the next meeting of the Commission, as well as the implementation of certain joint projects including in the field of mining.

During the negotiations with the Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources of Sudan, Issa Osman Sharif, the Sides discussed the prospects of expanding bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector, as well as implementation of joint agricultural projects.

