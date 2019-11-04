Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus O.Kravchenko participates in the round table “Belarus-Poland”

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On November 4, 2019 in Warsaw the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, took part in the Belarus-Poland roundtable organized by the Minsk Dialogue Council on Foreign Relations and the leading think tanks of Poland, such as the Polish Institute of International Affairs and the Centre for Eastern Studies.

In his statement, O.Kravchenko presented the stance of the Republic of Belarus on pressing issues of international and regional security, the interaction of our country with the European Union and the United States, as well as on the bilateral relations with Poland.

On the same day, O.Kravchenko and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Marcin Przydacz, discussed the development of the Belarusian-Polish dialogue in a wide range of areas and relevant aspects of international relations.

