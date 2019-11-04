Greetings to personnel of National Art Museum

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the personnel of the National Art Museum which marks the 80th anniversary.

The head of state stressed that the museum, meeting all modern standards and playing a big role in preserving and exhibiting unique collections of artwork, is a treasury of the country’s spiritual culture. “Over the past years the museum has implemented a number of interesting large-scale projects aimed at the enrichment of the nation, promotion of historical and modern values of Belarusians at the international level,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko thanked the personnel of the museum for their relentless creative search, eagerness to fill everyday life with genuine emotions, dedicated service to the native country. He wished them health, happiness, wellbeing and every success.

