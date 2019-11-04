The President will attend celebrations of National Unity Day on November 4

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Following the established tradition, the President will lay flowers at the Kozma Minin and Dmitry Pozharsky monument on Red Square. Religious leaders and representatives of youth organisations will also take part in the ceremony.

After that, Vladimir Putin will attend the exhibition Memory of Generations: the Great Patriotic War in Pictorial Arts at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall as part of the 18th Church and Public Exhibition and Forum Orthodox Russia – For National Unity Day. 150 pieces of painting and sculpture displayed at the exhibition narrate the tale of the road to Victory and show how the topic of the war was reflected in visual art of the 1940s-2010s. The exhibits were contributed by 42 museums from 34 Russian cities.

This exhibition continues the Russian Museums’ Treasures project held at the Manezh and in eight regional centres in 2018.

On the same day, the President will attend a reception on National Unity Day in the Kremlin where he will present awards for enhancing the unity of the Russian nation and the Order of Friendship to foreign nationals for outstanding merits in strengthening peace, friendship, cooperation and mutual understanding between peoples.

On the evening of November 4, Vladimir Putin will attend a concert by the Mariinsky Theatre’s symphony orchestra headed by Valery Gergiev at the Zaryadye Concert Hall. Among the performers will be winners of the 16th International Tchaikovsky Competition.

