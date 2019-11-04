Touring exhibition Memory of Generations: The Great Patriotic War in Pictorial Arts

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President visited several themed halls, such as The Onset of the War, The Frontline, The Memory of History, Victory Salute, Glory to Fallen Heroes, and For Courage.

The President was accompanied by Patriarch Kirill Kirill Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia of Moscow and All Russia, Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky Medinsky VladimirMinister of Culture , Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin Sobyanin SergeiMoscow Mayor and Chairman of the Patriarchal Council for Culture Metropolitan Tikhon of Pskov and Porkhov.

MIL OSI