Bank of Russia analytical commentaries in November 2019: updated publication schedule (05.11.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia analytical commentaries in November 2019: updated publication schedule

The Bank of Russia intends to publish the following regular materials on its website in November 2019:

No.

Publication

Publication date

1

Talking Trends, bulletin

06.11.2019

2

Financial Market Risks Review, information and analytical commentary

07.11.2019

3

Banking Sector Liquidity and Financial Markets, information and analytical commentary

08.11.2019

4

Consumer Price Indices, information bulletin

13.11.2019

5

Consumer Price Dynamics, information and analytical commentary

14.11.2019

6

Assessment of Underlying Inflation

15.11.2019

7

News Index of Business Activity

20.11.2019

8

Russian Banking Sector Developments, information and analytical commentary

21.11.2019

9

Economy, information and analytical commentary

29.11.2019

05 November 2019

