Bank of Russia analytical commentaries in November 2019: updated publication schedule (05.11.2019)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English
Bank of Russia analytical commentaries in November 2019: updated publication schedule
The Bank of Russia intends to publish the following regular materials on its website in November 2019:
No.
Publication
Publication date
1
Talking Trends, bulletin
06.11.2019
2
Financial Market Risks Review, information and analytical commentary
07.11.2019
3
Banking Sector Liquidity and Financial Markets, information and analytical commentary
08.11.2019
4
Consumer Price Indices, information bulletin
13.11.2019
5
Consumer Price Dynamics, information and analytical commentary
14.11.2019
6
Assessment of Underlying Inflation
15.11.2019
7
News Index of Business Activity
20.11.2019
8
Russian Banking Sector Developments, information and analytical commentary
21.11.2019
9
Economy, information and analytical commentary
29.11.2019
05 November 2019
